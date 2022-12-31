December 2022 Weather Recap

WEST MICHIGAN — In typical Michigan fashion, December featured all four seasons!

You may remember, early December started out on a warmer foot, with high temperatures reaching highs in the 50s for both December 2 and December 3.

The weather pattern remained near-normal for about two and a half weeks. By December 16, Grand Rapids saw 2.7 inches of snow. That snow began to pile, leaving a measurable snow depth by the 17. Dec. 17 racked up an additional 10.4 inches of snow.

Conditions were chilly, with highs only reaching the mid 20s between December 19 to the 22. By December 21 Arctic air swooped into the region dipping temperatures to single digits. By Dec. 23, the blizzard descended upon Grand Rapids, and broke a cold low temperature, dropping to a bitter 5 degrees. By Christmas Eve, we broke a daily snowfall record of 10.5 inches of snow in one day.

On Christmas Day, the snow depth total broke another daily record, measuring up to 17 inches.

Flash forward to now, the 29 and 30, daily high temps have risen back into the 50s, reaching 54 degrees for both highs. This December was an absolute roller coaster when it came to temperatures, precipitation and snow depth! Here's to 2023!

