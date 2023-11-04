Daylight Saving Time comes to an end tonight

WEST MICHIGAN — Literal clockwork will happen across the country tomorrow morning as Daylight Saving Time comes to a close. It's a ritual that happens twice a year in an effort to accommodate more daylight in the morning.

The clocks are set to switch at 2 A.M. on Sunday morning.

Elise Amendola/AP Dan LaMoore adjusts the hands on a Seth Thomas Post Clock at Electric Time Company, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, when clocks are set back one hour. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Most of our automated clocks, like your cellphone, will switch automatically, but remember to reset manual clocks, like your stove and in your car.

It's also a great time of year to swap out batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

After Daylight Saving Time ends in Grand Rapids, the new sunrise time will occur at 7:21 A.M. and the new sunset time will be at 5:30 P.M.

Daylight Saving Time will start back up in March of 2024.