Daylight providing clearer picture of damage from severe storms

GOBLES, Mich. — We are getting a clearer picture of the damage caused by storms that rolled through West Michigan on Sunday night.

FOX 17 crews in Gobles found multiple trees with limbs broken off, with some damaging a wrought iron fence.

WXMI/Adam Bourland Tree limbs damaged from severe storms on June 16, 2024.

Reports from the National Weather Service say the top wind gusts reached 76 miles per hour in Kalamazoo County when a severe thunderstorm hit from Grand Rapids to the state's border last night.

Storm Damage Video: Trampoline flies away, Jeremiah Ashbrook

The storm triggered multiple warnings from Berrien to Kent counties.

A number of trees lost limbs or were taken down from the storm in an area marked by Pine Groves, Bloomingdale, and Gobles. So far, no injuries have been reported because of the storm.

About 29,000 customers with Consumers Energy are without power as of Monday morning.

If you are without power, Consumers Energy recommends unplugging sensitive electronics like computers, TVs and printers to prevent electrical damage when power is restored.

If you use a generator, Consumers Energy says to never place it in your basement, garage or other enclosed space. Keep generators away from any air intakes to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Consumers Energy says a downed power line should be given a 25-foot buffer. If you spot a downed power line that has not been marked, call 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy 1-800-477-5050.

