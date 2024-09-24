Confirmed tornado in southern Branch County

WEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service set a Tornado Warning for parts of Branch County on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

At 5:40 p.m. a confirmed tornado was spotted about 10 miles south of Bronson. The storm was moving at about 20 miles per hours to the northeast.

The tornado warning is set to expire at 6 p.m.

If you are in the path of this storm, you are encouraged to seek shelter in your basement or interior room with no windows.

