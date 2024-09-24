Today's Forecast: Cloudy, cool, occasional showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We still could use some rain, and it's back in the forecast for today! Look for cloudy and cool conditions today with a few scattered morning showers. These will likely become more numerous as the day wears on with even a rumble of thunder possible this afternoon, but no severe weather is expected. Showers and storms will start to work their way to the east as we head through the mid/late evening hours. On Wednesday, we may start with some low clouds and fog, otherwise temperatures will pop back above average with highs in the low/mid 70s with some sunshine by the afternoon. Expect more mid to upper 70s the remainder of the week into the weekend. We're already tracking the possibility of some tropical moisture moving into southern Lower Michigan this weekend from what will likely be the remnants of Hurricane Helene...now potential tropical cyclone #9. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Cloudy and cool with occasional rain showers likely. A rumble of thunder possible, but severe weather is NOT expected. Highs only in the mid/upper 60s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few evening showers and thundershowers, otherwise rain tapers off and mostly cloudy skies remain. Areas of fog are possible. Lows in the mid/upper 50s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds and areas of fog, otherwise some afternoon sunshine. A bit warmer too. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of P.M. and nighttime showers. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

