Clipper System Bringing Light Snow Thursday PM - Friday AM

Although we've already received around half of the snow so far this year in West Michigan than was received all of last year, not much evidence of the snow is left. Warm days from Saturday through Tuesday along with some rain has melted almost all of the snow in the area. A fresh coating of snow is on the way though with the next clipper system!

This low pressure system came out of Canada and is moving through the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest now. Clipper systems are notorious for three things: coming out of Canada, being quick moving, and dropping overall light precipitation totals.

This clipper system will move into West Michigan by Thursday afternoon/evening, bringing consistent and widespread light snow with it.

As of now, there are no winter alerts in place for West Michigan. However even without winter alerts in place we can assess the impacts through the Winter Storm Severity Index (WSSI). Shown below, you can see much of West Michigan is included in the "limited" blue category. Areas along the lakeshore and west of M-131 are in the "minor" category, one step up on the scale. True to their names, the impacts expected from this snow event will be minor. Expect snow covered roadways, slippery spots and slower speeds on the roads during this event, but otherwise few disruptions to your life.

We will be dry through mid-morning, with the bulk of the snow not moving in until the late afternoon or early evening. An early burst of snow north of I-96 is possible, which may contribute to slightly higher snow totals here in comparison to the rest of the area.

As the low pressure center gets closer, snow will spread in by late evening.

Once the widespread snow starts, it will be ongoing through the rest of the night and into Friday morning.

By early afternoon as the low center moves into the Ohio Valley, snow will come to an end. Light snow wrapping around the back side of the low is possible through the late afternoon, but most of the accumulating snow will be ending by early afternoon.

Snow totals will be generally 2-4" with higher totals possible north and west of Grand Rapids, towards the lakeshore.

The path of the low pressure system center will determine where the widespread snow sets up. If the low center moves too far south, more snow accumulations will be possible. If the low center moves too far north, a wintry mix with slow snow changeover would be favored, with lower accumulations overall.




