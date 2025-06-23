Watch Now
Clean Air Action Day declared for most of West Michigan on Monday

WEST MICHIGAN — A Clean Air Action Day has been declared for nine counties in West Michigan for Monday, June 23.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy issued an Air Quality Advisory due to forecasted levels of ozone. The pollutants are expected to rise to a level unhealthy for sensitive groups in Allegan, Berrien, Cass, Kent, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa, and Van Buren counties.

Anyone who is sensitive to air quality issues is encouraged to avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

CLEAN AIR ACTION: Air Quality statement differences

FOX 17 News

EGLE urges everyone to avoid activities that can build up ozone levels, including gassing up your car, using gas-powered lawn equipment, or firing up a charcoal grill.

This is the third-straight day with an Air Quality Advisory for several counties in West Michigan amid a heat wave.

For up-to-date information on the air quality in Michigan, visit EGLE's tracking website.

WATCH: What a Clean Air Action Day means for ozone levels

Ozone & Clean Air Action Explainer

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

