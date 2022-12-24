Blizzard 2022 Latest Reports and Conditions

WEST MICHIGAN — Reports of conditions continue to roll in, with many meeting the blizzard criteria. Our impacts across West Michigan can be seen in the form of strong wind, reduced visibility and snowfall.

Wind gusts have been sustained in parts of West Michigan between 20 to 30 mph, with individual maximum gusts that have reached as high as 50 to 60 mph.

Snowfall totals have been harder to measure due to the strong winds, but those reports have been coming in as well, with the highest totals near and around the lake shore.

As of Saturday morning, Mecosta, Montcalm and Ionia counties have been changed to a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 7 p.m. this evening. Other alerts, the BLIZZARD WARNING is still in effect for Berrien, Cass, Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren Kalamazoo, and St. Joseph counties until 7 p.m. this evening. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Eaton, Ingham, Calhoun, and Jackson counties until 7 p.m. this evening.

When it comes to blizzard, some of our communities met the criteria yesterday. The criteria stands as winds 35 mph or greater and visibility less than 1/4 of a mile for three consecutive hours or more.

We will continue to rack up lake effect snow throughout the day today, mainly among our lake shore counties. Winds are expected to slow down headed into the beginning of the work week. Stay safe and turn to Fox 17 for your latest weather updates.