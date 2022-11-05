Watch Now
Beaver Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse to happen on Nov. 8

Make sure to look up on Tuesday night!
Posted at 8:25 AM, Nov 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-05 08:25:37-04

WEST MICHIGAN — With all the election night craziness, try to remember to take a moment to yourself, and look up! A lunar eclipse is set to happen on Tuesday night, and many in West Michigan could get a front row seat. The moon is also the 'Beaver Blood Moon,' tends to have an orange red hue. It's namesake is because it's the time of year when beavers begin to take shelter in their lodges, after getting ready for the winter season.

On Tuesday night the moon will pass through the shadow of the Earth resulting in a total lunar eclipse that will be seen from the Americas, Asia, Northern Europe, and Oceania. Here in West Michigan you'll have to wake up early to catch a glimpse, the eclipse will last from 5:17 A.M. to 6:42 A.M.

Lunar eclipses occur when the sun, the Earth, and the moon are in a straight line with Earth sitting in the middle casting its shadow on the moon.

In West Michigan we'll have clear skies Tuesday evening, making it entirely possible to see the lunar eclipse. Temperatures overnight will be cooler, so bundle up!

