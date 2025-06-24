Beach and Boating Weather

WEST MICHIGAN — Calmer conditions will be the rule for the next couple of days along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
If you are heading to a Lake Michigan beach, you should always check the color of the flag flying before venturing into the water. The color of the flag will give you guidance as to how strong the currents might be in that certain area.
Flag Definitions
- Green: OK to swim
- Yellow: Caution is urged
- Red: Hazardous to swim
Water temperatures will fluctuate greatly, even from day to day, depending upon wind conditions. Typically, a westerly wind direction will push the warmer surface water toward the shoreline creating warmer water temperatures for swimming. An easterly wind will push the warmer surface water away from the shoreline, allowing upwelling of colder water near the beaches.
Water temperatures will fluctuate greatly, even from day to day, depending upon wind conditions.

With the strong south-southwesterly winds over the past couple of days, water temperatures have jumped at many of the beaches,
As of 11AM Tuesday (June 24, 2025), here's a look at reported water temperatures and swim conditions at some of the popular beaches:
Duck Lake State Park (Whitehall)
- Water Temp: 74°F
- Wave Height: 1 ft
- Flag Color: GREEN (OK to swim)
Muskegon State Park
- Water Temp: 70°F
- Wave Height: 1 ft
- Flag Color: GREEN (OK to swim)
P.J. Hoffmaster State Park (Norton Shores)
- Water Temp: 73°F
- Wave Height: 1 ft
- Flag Color: GREEN (OK to swim)
Grand Haven State Park
- Water Temp: 73°F
- Wave Height: 1 ft
- Flag Color: GREEN (OK to swim)
Holland State Park
- Water Temp: 68°F
- Wave Height: 1 ft
- Flag Color: GREEN (OK to swim)
Saugatuck Oval Beach
- Water Temp: 70°F
- Wave Height: M ft (Please verify)
- Flag Color: None
Disclaimer
These observations are reported during the morning hours and may not be representative of conditions later in the day.
Stay safe and enjoy the beach!
