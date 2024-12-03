Another Winter storm with strong winds and heavier snow

WEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH for counties along and west of U.S.-131. This begins Wednesday afternoon, lasting through Thursday night.

WEDNESDAY A.M.

A clipper system is tracking south and west from Minnesota and Central Canada. This will bring widespread lighter precipitation, but heavier north of I-96.

Temperatures with a strong southwest wind will spike above freezing for some Wednesday, allowing for some rain to mix in with the snow, but it won't last very long.

WEDNESDAY P.M.

Winds will shift around 3 P.M. from southwest to northwest, which will drive in the cooler air mass from Canada, dropping temperatures and turning all precipitation to snow as gusts exceed 30 mph.

This is when conditions start to deteriorate, as heavier snow mixed with high winds can cause very low visibility and accumulation rates on roadways could impact driving.

THURSDAY A.M.

As the clipper system's cold front cuts through Wednesday night, we see lake effect snow reignite into Thursday morning. Strong northwest winds will drive snow further inland than usual bands. Expect poor travel conditions and possible school closings.

Temperatures will be in the teens with feels like temperatures in the single digits as winds gust up to 45 mph. Decem'BRRRR' is earning its name this week.

Total snowfall across West Michigan will range between 3" and 8", with locally higher amounts. Blowing and drifting snow may impact totals, too.

