Another round of winter weather to arrive on Monday

WEST MICHIGAN — Monday's storm system will feature rain and potentially up to a quarter inch of freezing rain for portions of West Michigan.

The system begins to move in Monday morning around 7 to 8 A.M. The system moves in from the southwest. We'll see some precipitation start off as freezing rain, and then general rain showers will begin to creep in.

The system is anticipated to potentially cause slick travel and potentially a few more power outages. By noon, the system will be widespread.

The system begins to lift to the northeast around 5 to 6 P.M. tomorrow. Winds throughout the day are expected to reach between 20 to 30 mph with individual gusts up to 40 mph.

Precipitation type will vary, with freezing rain and rain showers being the most likely.

