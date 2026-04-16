Another chance for storms prompts a Weather Ready Alert for Friday night

WEST MICHIGAN — FOX 17 has issued a Weather Ready Alert for Friday night as there is another chance of seeing strong to severe thunderstorms in parts of West Michigan. The good news is that this is the last chance for severe weather for a while.

In its latest update, the Storm Prediction Center has added parts of West Michigan in a level two slight risk for severe weather for Friday night. This is for areas west of U.S. 131 (see image below).

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The risk for any strong storms will be after 9 p.m. as a line of thunderstorms moves in from the west. Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and a spin-up tornado are the main threats.

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The line of thunderstorms will move into West Michigan from the west after 10 p.m.

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The line of storms is expected to weaken as it moves through the area and the severe threat should diminish by around 2 a.m.

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Additional heavy rain is likely with this with totals of a half inch to over an inch possible in some of the storms. The good news is that after this goes by, the weather will quiet down for several days in West Michigan.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

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