Accumulating snow possible on Sunday in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — After Thanksgiving Day celebrations, many of us start looking forward to winter festivities. Here in West Michigan, our weather forecast is right in line with those of us looking forward to snow! Our next chance for accumulating snow in West Michigan will be on Sunday, with lake effect picking up on Monday and Tuesday. Below is a breakdown of the timing of our approaching system, how much snow we're expecting, and just how cold temperatures will tumble.

When will snow arrive?

While we are still several days out from the system arriving, forecast models are starting to line up on timing. The latest forecast models indicate cloud cover increasing on Saturday ahead of the system.

WXMI The predicated satellite and radar for Saturday at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Snow is set to develop late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning due to a passing low pressure system. Temperatures will be cool enough that precipitation will primarily be snow on Sunday morning.

WXMI The predicated satellite and radar for Sunday at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.

As temperatures climb to the middle 30s during the afternoon on Sunday, some light rain could mix in at times. However, the majority of West Michigan will simply see snow showers. Some lake enhancement is possible with this passing system, meaning that the Great Lakes could add additional moisture.

WXMI The predicated satellite and radar for Sunday at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

The heaviest and most widespread snow is likely to be in the afternoon on Sunday. This could create minor travel impacts with snow-covered and damp roads. Be especially careful on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing overnight, as well, which could generate slick spots.

WXMI The predicated satellite and radar for Monday at 6 a.m. Eastern Time.

Once the system passes on Sunday, it will draw in colder air from the north. This will set off the lake effect snow machine! Lake effect snow showers are expected on Monday and Tuesday of next week, where additional accumulation is likely.

WXMI The predicated satellite and radar for Tuesday at 7 a.m. Eastern Time.

For a LIVE look at the current radar, click here.

How much snow?

Current forecast models indicate about 1" to 2" of snow accumulation across West Michigan on Sunday. Lake enhancement could provide isolated higher amounts to locations along and west of U.S. 131. As we get closer to Sunday, we'll have a better idea of how much snow each individual town could see. The air temperature will be a large player in how much snow we accumulate versus rain. Stay updated with us!

WXMI European forecast model predicts widespread light snow accumulation for Sunday and the beginning of next week.

Once the lake effect snow machine kicks in for Monday and Tuesday, additional accumulation will be likely. The wind direction is a key player when it comes to lake effect! The winds are likely to be from the northwest on Monday and Tuesday, placing the highest accumulations mainly along and west of U.S. 131. Northern Michigan will see the most snow by next week!

WXMI The chance of precipitation each day for West Michigan this week.

A few lingering lake effect flurries are possible next Wednesday and Thursday. However, the greatest likelihood for lake effect snow will be on Monday and Tuesday.

How cold will temperatures be?

Get ready for a blast of cold air, West Michigan! High temperatures will only be in the 30s each day next week, with overnight lows in the 20s. With colder air higher up in the atmosphere, all signs are pointing towards lake effect snow early next week!

WXMI This indicates a blast of cold air in the upper levels of the atmosphere on Monday, which will allow for lake effect snow to develop.

Keep your winter gear handy. Factoring in the wind, feels-like temperatures will be even cooler. Don't forget to check back in with FOX 17 for your latest forecast!