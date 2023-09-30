Abnormal warmth starting October could nudge at record high temps

WEST MICHIGAN — Most West Michigan communities are no stranger to breaking records. The start of October will be no different.

FOX 17's Weather Team anticipates that high temperatures for the start of the month will rise to the 80s.

FOX 17 WXMI

Sunday marks the beginning of October, with a forecast high of 81°. The record for that day is 89° set back in 1897. We most likely won't tap that record, but it could be possible over the following 3 days.

October 2nd has a record high of 87° set back in 1971, and FOX 17 Meteorologists anticipate a high of 81°.

Tuesday, October 3rd is forecast to be 83°, with a record high of 85° set back in 1953. This would be our day to most likely break a record.

High temperatures tend to be in the upper 60s this time of year, so lower 80s is considered much warmer than average.

By the middle of October, West Michigan anticipates to see temperatures that will finally stray a little lower than average. Expect fall-like temperatures to settle in.