Watch Now
WeatherWeather Articles

Actions

Abnormal warmth starting October could nudge at record high temps

October is expected to start on a warm note
Glenwood Lake Ash Trees
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Ash trees line the pond of Glenwood Lake Park, as seen on Sept. 21, 2023 in Glenwood, Iowa.
Glenwood Lake Ash Trees
Posted at 6:08 AM, Sep 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 06:08:22-04

WEST MICHIGAN — Most West Michigan communities are no stranger to breaking records. The start of October will be no different.

FOX 17's Weather Team anticipates that high temperatures for the start of the month will rise to the 80s.

WXMI_7day.jpg

Sunday marks the beginning of October, with a forecast high of 81°. The record for that day is 89° set back in 1897. We most likely won't tap that record, but it could be possible over the following 3 days.

October 2nd has a record high of 87° set back in 1971, and FOX 17 Meteorologists anticipate a high of 81°.

Tuesday, October 3rd is forecast to be 83°, with a record high of 85° set back in 1953. This would be our day to most likely break a record.

High temperatures tend to be in the upper 60s this time of year, so lower 80s is considered much warmer than average.

By the middle of October, West Michigan anticipates to see temperatures that will finally stray a little lower than average. Expect fall-like temperatures to settle in.

814temp.new.gif

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book