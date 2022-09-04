A warmer trend is anticipated for September, CPC places West Michigan in 'Above Normal' category

WEST MICHIGAN — Meteorological fall began September 1, and astronomical fall begins about three weeks later on September 22. However, the days leading up to fall, won't necessarily feel like fall.

The Climate Prediction Center issues weekly discussions on the forecast outlooks regarding temperature and precipitation. In the most recent update, West Michigan has been placed in the Above Normal category.

It's no secret that West Michigan has been warmer than average. In August 2022, we broke a temperature record and had several days that were above average. Our upcoming week also hints at warmer weather, with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Usually this time of year our daily highs are around 79 degrees.

WXMI FOX17

The CPC also releases a Precipitation Outlook. West Michigan is looking to be near normal headed into the next two weeks as well.