A warmup is on the way: Temperatures top much above average next week

WEST MICHIGAN — Warmer than average temperatures continue headed into next week. On average West Michigan tends to reach around 55 degrees. By the beginning of November averages to be around 52 degrees. The next 7 days we have forecast highs of upper 50s, lower and mid 60s, and even reaching a high of 67 by Thursday. These impressive November temperatures can be attributed to the jet stream bringing warmer air from the south.

If you like these warmer temperatures, the next two week will also be above average for early November.