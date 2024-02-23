WATCHING: Severe thunderstorm potential in West Michigan on Tuesday

WEST MICHIGAN — The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of West Michigan under a severe weather outlook on Tuesday, February 27. The threat of strong to severe storms extends through Indiana and Illinois. Since there are several days between now and Tuesday, uncertainty remains within the location, timing, and strength of these thunderstorms.

Where are severe thunderstorms possible?

WXMI Storm Prediction Center Outlook - Early indications of potential severe weather in Southwest Michigan

Within the state of Michigan, the greatest potential for severe storms resides in southwest Michigan. As of now, parts of Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties have the greatest potential of a thunderstorm meeting severe criteria. Depending on the timing and track of Tuesday's system, the location of the strongest thunderstorm potential could change.

In order for a thunderstorm to be considered severe, there needs to be wind speeds at least 58 mph and/or hail at least one inch in diameter. The outlook issued by the Storm Prediction Center means that these conditions are possible.

All of West Michigan holds the chance of a thunderstorm on Tuesday. As we get closer to the event, the location, timing, and strength of these storms will become more certain.

When will thunderstorms develop?

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible early Tuesday morning. However, the severe weather potential will likely hold off until late Tuesday evening. Below is the estimated future track by 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Dry skies, warm temperatures, and sunshine will return for the middle of the day. Depending on how much sunshine and heat West Michigan receives, that will have a direct correlation to how strong the thunderstorms are on Tuesday evening. The sunshine and heat builds instability, which is fuel for thunderstorms. As of now, thunderstorms will develop after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Showers and thunderstorms will progress through Tuesday night before a large cold front passes. That strong cold front will be a driving force for the strength and timing of our severe weather potential.

The colder air will transition rain over to snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. While accumulation will be minor, the greatest snow development will likely be along and west of U.S. 131.

How will the temperatures change?

Tuesday brings the warmest air of the week as high temperatures climb to the middle to upper 60s. Thunderstorms love heat and humidity, which Tuesday will have. The anticipated high temperature in Grand Rapids on Tuesday is 65 degrees.

A strong cold front will pass overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday, which could drive our atmosphere to produce thunderstorms. Temperatures will be sharply cooler by Wednesday. Temperatures will be the warmest Wednesday morning, eventually falling to the 20s Wednesday night.

How can I remain informed?

