Want more 80° Days? Yesterday was a nice taste of Summer!

WEST MICHIGAN — Grand Rapids, and most of West Michigan, have been feeling the heat this weekend! We have seen a handful reach the 80° mark for the first time in 2024.

This marks the first 80° day since October 4th, 2023, an over 200 day hiatus!

The average first 80° in Grand Rapids is April 27, April 24 for Kalamazoo, and May 13 for Muskegon. A common trend is the warmest air arriving later along Lake Michigan, due to cooler water temperatures.

Here's a look at Grand Rapids first 80 degree day this year compared to others. We achieved 80 degrees 3 days ahead of historical average on April 27.

Last year, we had three 80 degree days in April, compared to one this year, but we have had more 70 degree days in 2024 than in 2023 through April. So it hasn't been as hot as often, but a more consistent mild stretch this Spring.

Another interesting tidbit is April 30 is Grand Rapids historical average for the last 32° morning, meaning historically, we hit 80° before were done with freezing temperatures!

Grand Rapids average high on April 30 is 64° and 43° for the average low temperature. By May 31, the average high is 75 degrees!

May is also trending warmer than average for Michigan, per the Climate Prediction Center.

