Traveling for spring break? You'll want to check the forecast before you go!

WEST MICHIGAN — The time for sunscreen, sunshine, and heat is right around the corner! People all around West Michigan are gearing up for spring break. If you plan to travel south this year, you'll want to keep an eye on the forecast. Depending on the day you travel, you could run into strong thunderstorms along your way.

We've broken down each day of travel below between now and this upcoming weekend. Most days are in the clear, but Friday looks to be the most active.

THURSDAY

If you plan to travel south on Thursday, you'll be met with fair weather and good travel conditions. A system will be developing towards the west on Thursday, but skies will be mainly dry in the south.

WXMI

FRIDAY

An active weather pattern sets up on Friday. This is the day where you will want to be the most weather aware. Showers and thunderstorms will develop between the far north to the deep south on Friday.

WXMI

Going from north to south, the greatest threat for severe storms will be in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi. These are the states under the "orange zone", which is an enhanced risk for severe storms. The main threats with Friday's storms will be heavy downpours, frequent lightning, hail, and strong wind gusts. Isolated tornadoes are possible in the enhanced and slight risk zones, which are represented by orange and yellow.

WXMI

WXMI

If you're hoping to find a way to receive immediate severe weather alerts no matter your location, the answer is simple. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App. The app will provide you a live radar, severe weather alerts, temperatures, cloud cover, and so on. The app is a great resource while traveling so you can see where the strongest storms are in your current location.

SATURDAY

Saturday will be a decent day to travel for most. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in eastern Tennessee , Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Saturday will be another good day to be weather aware, but the severe weather threat is much less.

WXMI

SUNDAY

Sunday will be a great day for traveling! Dry skies are in store for most of the Midwest and southern states on Sunday. You'll be smooth sailing no matter your location.

WXMI

MONDAY

Conditions will also be fair on Monday. However, a few rain showers are possible. As we get closer to Monday, we'll have a better understanding of any severe weather threat. Stay tuned for updates!

WXMI

No matter where you go, the FOX 17 Weather Team has you covered! Connect with us on air, online, and via our FOX 17 Weather App. You can always visit www.fox17online.com/weather/ for your West Michigan outlook.