Tornado Warning lifted in northern Allegan and Barry Counties

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — A tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Northeast Allegan County and Northwest Barry County, including the village of Middleville. The warning was lifted around 9:50 p.m.

Radar-indicated rotation in northeast Allegan County prompted the warning, which triggered sirens in both counties. FOX 17 employees in Grand Rapids report some sirens also sounded.

If you have pictures or video of the storm as it rolled through, email them to news@fox17online.com

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube