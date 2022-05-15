Tonight's lunar eclipse may be eclipsed by cloud cover

WEST MICHIGAN - Another fantastic opportunity exists to see a celestial marvel across North America and Michigan. Only problem? We may be socked-in with clouds tonight into Monday morning and may miss it.

A low pressure system riding along a cold front this evening and overnight will likely generate a deck of cloud cover and even some showers and thunderstorms, especially south and east of Grand Rapids. Perhaps areas north and west of GR may have a shot at the lunar eclipse, but we expect a significant amount of cloudiness across a majority of the area.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon falls in the Earth's shadow. So the Earth actually casts a shadow on the moon. The full moon in the month of May is called the flower moon. This full flower, blood moon is known as such since all the wavelengths of light are scattered out except the red. Those are refracted or bend inwards and shown on the moon and appears red.

The image attached to this story from NASA shows the partial and totality eclipse times it will be visible in North America. Totality refers to the time the moon is totally eclipsed by the Earth. In this case, that starts at 11:29 P.M. and ends at 12:54 A.M.

You can get more information on this event here. Watch the total lunar eclipse LIVE here.

If we miss this one, the next lunar eclipse occurs in November. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.