Wind, warmth, and a few showers rule today and Thursday

WEST MICHIGAN - We broke record high temperatures in both Muskegon and Holland on Tuesday with readings getting to 68 degrees! The possibility of more record warmth is there today with high expected in the mid/upper 60s. Despite more cloud cover today, warm air will continue to be transported (or advected) from the south and west with a strong wind pushing temperatures to almost 70 in some spots.

That wind wind has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a WIND ADVISORY for all of our lakeshore counties from 1 P.M. Wednesday through 7 A.M. Thursday. See image below.

FOX 17

We expect wind speeds at the immediate lakeshore sustained at 15 to 30 mph from the south, with gusts of 45 to 5o mph possible. See image below valid for 6 A.M. Thursday. The larger, whiter number are sustained winds, while the "G" number represents the gust! The arrow is the direction from which the wind comes.

FOX 17

Record high temperatures for today in Grand Rapids is 69 set in 1894. Muskegon is 64 set in 1902. And Lansing is 67 set in 1878. We may break or flirt with some of these records today. Along with the warmth and wind, rain chances will increase this evening and overnight. We only expect .25" to .50" is spots. See forecast model image below for total rainfall.

FOX 17

Overnight low temperatures Wednesday into Thursday morning will likely remain in the 50s! After some lingering morning rain showers Thursday, we expect skies to clear later in the day and wind to gradually diminish. Cooler, more seasonable temperatures are expected this weekend. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.