WET WEEKEND: Who got the most rainfall

WEST MICHIGAN — While not ideal timing on a weekend, some West Michigan communities racked up some much needed rain after a drier than normal May.

Here's how May ended for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Muskegon for precipitation.

WXMI

May is historically the wettest month for West Michigan in Spring, averaging 4.00" of rain, but this was not the case for 2024.

June is nearly the same, averaging of 3.94" of precipitation. The difference is, we are starting June on a wet note.

Some getting nearly an inch of rain.

WXMI

Radar estimates say Fremont and Newaygo county communities saw an inch of rain Saturday evening as well.

The first full week of June looks fairly wet, too. Every day through June 8 has a chance at measurable rainfall!

WXMI

The wettest day looks to be Wednesday, which is also our greatest chance at storms.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube