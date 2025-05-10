Weekend Forecast: Sunny, warm, and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: High pressure in control over the Great Lakes will continue to deliver dry, sunny, pleasant conditions for this Mother's Day weekend. Dry air sticks around the Great Lakes for the next few days with temperatures increasing a few degrees each day. Be careful if you plan on doing any burning. Our dry air/atmosphere along with breezy conditions at times will increase our fire danger. The next real chance for any showers or thunderstorms is Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday next week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds southwest/northwest/north at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the low/mid 40s. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: (MOTHER'S DAY) Sunny and warm. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Slight chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube