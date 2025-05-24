Weekend Forecast: Partly cloudy, continued cool

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Despite the fact we expect some sunshine this weekend along with dry and quiet conditions, high temperatures will remain at least 10 to 15 degrees below our "average" highs in the low-70s. Temperatures will gradually warm a bit with sunshine and mainly dry conditions through the entire Memorial Day Holiday Weekend. Look for highs in the low/mid 60s. Slightly warmer air returns next week with rain showers likely Tuesday P.M. and night into Wednesday as our next low pressure system arrives. Highs may climb into the lower 70s by the end of next week. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates. Have a pleasant, peaceful, and safe holiday weekend!

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds northwest at 6 to 12 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Patchy frost possible in colder outlying areas. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds north light.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY/MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of an isolated shower. Highs in the lower 70s

