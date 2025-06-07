Weekend Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine the majority of the weekend with some shower chances south of Grand Rapids Saturday night into Sunday morning, then more widespread chances Sunday evening/night as a cold front arrives.Highs will be in the 70s. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible Sunday evening/night, but severe weather is not expected. High temperatures stay near or above average for next week, with the only cooler days on Monday and Tuesday behind the cold front. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. P.M. clouds will thicken. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, especially south of Grand Rapids as a low pressure system passes south into the Ohio Valley. Lows in the mid/upper 50s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A chance of early morning showers...especially south of Grand Rapids, otherwise partly sunny. More widespread showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two arrive in the evening/night. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds light/variable.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

