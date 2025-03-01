Tonight's Forecast; Very cold and quiet

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A very cold night is on tap for West Michigan, as March begins with an air mass that feels more like January! Ironically, today was the beginning of meteorological Spring. Afternoon temperatures were stuck in the mid-20s and combined with winds out of the northwest to keep wind chills in the single-figures and teens. Any lingering snow showers will gradually come to an end overnight, with temperatures tumbling into the teens by Sunday morning. Sunday will feature a return to at least partial sunshine and not as much wind; though highs will remain "below average"; only in the upper 20s to around 30-degrees. The cold air won't last long, however, as another warm up is on the horizon for the first half of the week. Monday will be dry with highs in the 40s. The next storm system arrives for Tuesday, and Wednesday, likely coming as mostly rain through Wednesday afternoon. Rain changes over to snow by late Wednesday night as colder air arrives. Winds will become quite gusty Wednesday into Thursday. The track of this system will need to be watched, as accumulating snow may be possible if this system moves further south/east of Michigan. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TONIGHT: Very cold and quiet. Lingering snow showers wind down and winds begin to diminish. Lows in the mid-teens. Winds northwest at 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, cooler, and quiet. Highs around 30. Winds west at 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Milder air returns with highs back in the 40s and partly cloudy to partly sunny skies.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild with afternoon/evening rain developing. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely. Chance of a wintry mix later in the day. Highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY: Breezy and colder with sunshine returning. Highs in the low-mid 30s

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY: Cool and quiet with partial sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

