Today's Forecast; Windy with morning showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: The "winds of change" will be on the increase across West Michigan today. Morning rain showers will gradually come to an end by mid to late morning, with a very strong southwesterly wind dramatically increasing this afternoon. A rumble of thunder is possible as well, especially before sunrise, but severe weather is not looking likely. It will be a very windy afternoon, with sustained winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35-40 mph. Cooler air arrives behind the cold front late tonight into Tuesday, bringing a brief chill to West Michigan Tuesday, morning. Tuesday afternoon will feature highs in the low 60s. Another round of showers and storms are likely for Tuesday night, followed by mid-week highs near 70-degrees Wednesday through Friday. This will be an "active week", with multiple quick moving systems bringing occasional shower chances. None of these systems will feature heavy rain, and there will also be pockets of sunshine. If you are wondering why your car is covered with a layer of dirt and mud, click here to read about Friday's "mud rain" that fell. It was a unique "Snow Season"; click here for the recap and highlights. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Windy with morning rain showers and storms. Windy and dry afternoon. Highs in the low 60s. Wind SW 15-25 mph, gusting 35 to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Cold. Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Winds: W 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Sunshine Returns. Pleasant. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Another round of showers. Lows in the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Chance isolated showers. Highs near 70.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Chance few showers. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the low-mid 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube