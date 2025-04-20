Is the Snow Season finally over?

WEST MICHIGAN — Now that Easter is here, it's very likely that we are finally at the end of the 2024-25 snow season.

Here's a look back at what has been an interesting season.

The season began on November 20th; with much of West Michigan picking up the first snowflakes of the season. The final snowflakes of the season fell on April 15th; which meant there were 169 days from the first flakes of the season to the last flakes.

November was an impressive month for snowfall; which recorded West Michigan's highest official daily snow total of the entire season; a whopping (and record) 9.2 inches of snow fell on November 29th; which was the Friday of Thanksgiving weekend!

November's monthly snow total ended up at 11.3 inches.

For the rest of the snow season; there was not a single day recorded with more than 5 inches of snow! It's interesting to note that only 23-days recorded an inch or more of snow.

Of the 169 days of the "snow season"; 84 days recorded at least a trace amount of snow. That means Grand Rapids officially recorded at least a trace amount of snow on approximately 50-percent of the days of the snow season. So, basically, West Michigan had lots of "nuisance" snow events; which produced enough snow to create slippery conditions without adding much to the overall total.

