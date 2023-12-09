Today's Forecast: Windy, few showers and cooling temps

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Many West Michigan communities will see hit-or-miss showers today, producing about a quarter of an inch or less of precipitation accumulation. Winds are expected to ramp up this afternoon, rising between 15 to 20 mph, with individual gusts up to 35 and 40 mph. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued until 2 P.M. today for Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Muskegon, Montcalm, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties. Colder air will wrap in overnight and into Sunday, transitioning rain over to snow. Snow accumulation is likely to be limited on Sunday, with isolated lake effect snow bands taking over for Monday. If any snow does accumulate, it will likely be less than an inch and on cool surfaces. Winds will continue to be breezy over the next few days as well. Longer range forecast models and trends indicate we have better than average chances of above normal temperatures right before Christmas. Unless this pattern breaks down, it may be difficult to get a white Christmas, so make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Cloudy and windy with scattered rain showers. Strong winds from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts will range over 40 mph. Highs in the low to middle 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain showers develop mixing into snow showers. Lows in the middle to lower 30s. West wind at 5 to 15 mph, individual wind gusts up to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with light rain showers transitioning to snow showers early. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with a few lake effect flurries. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

