Today's Forecast; Windy and Sharply Colder with Lt. Snow or Wintry Mix

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: It's going to feel like a "Winter Re-Run" across West Michigan to start the week, with gusty winds and sharply colder air settling into West Michigan. The colder air will set the stage for scattered snow showers or a wintry mix to develop. This is from a cold Canadian clipper system sliding through the Great Lakes. Spotty lt. snow will continue through around noon as the system exits our area. It won't be impossible for minor surface accumulations to occur on some of the grassy and colder areas, but pavement temperatures are too warm for accumulations. Highs will only be in the 30s today and tomorrow before we begin to warm back into the upper 40s and low 50s through the rest of the week. Another shot at rain mixed with slushy snow arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. From Thursday afternoon into the weekend, quiet weather returns with a gradual warming trend, with sunshine and 60s by next Sunday. "Average/Normal" highs are currently in the low to mid 50s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Windy and sharply colder with snow showers or a lt. wintry mix likely through noon. Highs in the mid-upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Winds: N-NW 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Breezy and cold. Lows in the 20s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Not as breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Late day rain and slushy snow possible.

THURSDAY: Showers likely or a wintry mix in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Pleasant. Highs in the mid-50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and Mild. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

