Today's Forecast: Scattered rain & snow showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Rain and snow showers will begin to build into West Michigan today. Snow showers will stay mainly north of I-96, while the rest of the viewing area will receive rain showers. Roads could be slick this morning, but temperatures will rise quickly, limiting travel impacts. Another dry day hits the forecast for the start of the work week on Monday, with a few breaks in the clouds before another chance for rain and snow on Tuesday. After Wednesday, temps spike into the upper 40s with dry conditions and partly to mostly cloudy skies! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Cloudy with a scattered mix of rain and snow. Mainly snow showers north of I-96. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph. Little to no snow accumulations expected.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the lower to middle 30s. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. An early stray sprinkle or flurry possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances for rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to start, followed by some afternoon sunshine. Highs in the middle 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

