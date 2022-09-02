Today's Forecast: Warmer temperatures with increasing clouds

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies develop today, with high temperatures soaring to the middle to upper 80s and a touch of humidity working back in. This evening looks perfect for a bonfire! While most of your Labor Day weekend will be dry, there are a few chances for pop-up showers. A weak cold front slides across the state on Saturday, providing a few hit-or-miss showers late in the day on Saturday. As the front lingers into Sunday morning, a few additional stray showers are possible. Labor Day looks to be mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds, although a pop-up shower can't be ruled out. Temperatures become comfortable in the upper 70s for Sunday and Monday after the cold front passes. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. A bit more humid. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny in the morning. The chance for spotty showers develops late in the afternoon and evening, lasting overnight. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower possible near I-94. Highs in the upper 70s.

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy. A stray, pop-up shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

