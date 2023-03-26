Today's Forecast: Variable clouds & seasonable temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Warm air returns today, bringing high temperatures in the middle 40s. Any accumulation from Saturday will quickly melt today. We may have periods of sunshine today, as variable clouds move through the region. A short wave system develops tonight, bringing a chance for light rain or light snow later this evening and overnight into Monday morning. The start to the work week will feature cooler than average temperatures, along with chances for light rain and snow. We are tracking another bigger system at the end of the week, bringing widespread rain showers and the chance at our first 60 degree day of the year in Grand Rapids. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates, and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Increasing clouds ahead of light rain / snow chances late. Highs in the middle 40s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, spotty light rain / snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of morning rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and/or snow. Highs near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube