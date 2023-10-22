Today's Forecast: The sunniest day in the foreseeable future

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Happy Sunday! Today will bring about our sunniest day for the foreseeable future. Inland communities will see cloud cover break by dawn, meanwhile lakeshore communities will have to wait for some sunshine, arriving by the afternoon. High temperatures today will remain cool despite the sun, rising to the lower 50s. Tonight will be cold. Low temperatures dip to the lower 30s with clear skies and light winds. The perfect combination for frost. A few areas could reach 32 degrees for the first time this season. As the workweek unfolds, temperatures will begin to warm each day. There are indications that temperatures will warm into the mid 60s, with highs Tuesday tapping into the 70s, but more rain is likely as well. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Cold. Lows near freezing, in the lower 30s. Winds west/northwest, calm. Frost possible.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

