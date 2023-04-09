Today's Forecast: Sunshine & warmth in abundance

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Happy Easter! It'll be a great one for those looking to hide eggs outside! Temperatures rise into the low 60s along I-96 and the mid 60s near I-94, with an abundance of sunshine. Many local rivers are or have crested over the weekend, so this warm and dry forecast is a welcome sight until water levels recede. Most rivers are expected to recede by the middle of next week. Warmth continues to build into the work week, where we reach the upper 70s by Thursday! In addition to the climbing temperatures, there is also quite a bit of sunshine for the rest of our 7-Day forecast. This is the perfect stretch of weather to spend some time outside. We don't expect another chance for rain until the middle to end of next weekend! Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates, and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for immediate alerts.

SUNDAY (EASTER): Sunny skies and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and a westerly breeze. High in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle and upper 70s.

