Today's Forecast: Sunshine, record warmth

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: After starting with any fog Saturday, it will be very warm and sunny in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. This will set the record for most 80 degree days in a row for September on record! It's also the longest streak of 80s for 2024! Our chances of rain build back midday Sunday, and a re up and down all week. Highs Sunday look to be in the upper 70s. Next week, get ready for some more seasonable temps with low to mid 70s expected with on-and-off chances of rain through the week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

SATURDAY: Some morning clouds/fog, otherwise sunny and warm. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and quiet. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Light & variable wind.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, perhaps a morning shower, but rain likely develops through the afternoon/evening as our next weather system arrives. A thunderstorm is also possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube