Today's Forecast: Sunshine & pleasant

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Saturday will still be warm, compared to the week, but we'll have less humidity. Highs will be in the low 80s with a lighter west wind. We have a secondary front from this regional system passing through early Sunday morning that will kick up the winds, bringing plenty of chop on Lake Michigan. Wave heights at some beaches will be 5 to 7 feet! It will be comfortable though with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Beginning Sunday, we will see a pattern shift to consistently drier air, sunshine, and 70s. Monday will only be in the low 70s. Have a pleasant Labor Day weekend. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Less humid too! Highs in the low 80s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies early, partly clear close to sunrise. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler, pleasant, less humid. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Breezy north wind at 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY/LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the middle 70s.

