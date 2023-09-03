Today's Forecast: Sunshine, heat and humidity build

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Summer heating will be in full force today, wrapping up the holiday weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will begin picking up in intensity, causing dangerous swimming conditions on south side piers. The highest wave action is expected throughout the lakeshore, expect red flags on most beaches, as BEACH HAZARD statements are posted through today. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES are also posted through Monday morning. Humidity rises today and keeps conditions muggy through Tuesday. Relief finally comes mid-week, with shower and thunderstorm chances Wednesday. Showers will begin to fizzle out by Thursday, with fall-like conditions returning by Friday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A bit more humid. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph, with individual gusts up to 28 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph, individual gusts up to 25 mph.

MONDAY / LABOR DAY : Sunny skies. Hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s. Breezy. Winds out of the west/southwest at 10 to 15 mph, with individual gusts up to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of a lingering shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Fall-like weather returns, partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower and middle 70s.

