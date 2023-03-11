Today's Forecast: Sunshine & dry skies, get ready to 'spring forward'

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Get ready for some sunshine today! High temperatures rise into the upper 30s. Paired with the strong March sun angle, melting may increase today. Tonight temperatures fall back into the middle 20s with cloud cover increasing. There is a chance for light snow on Sunday and Monday. As of now, models are trending towards 2" to 3" of snow accumulation between Sunday and Monday. This is pale in comparison to our most recent snow storm! Who is ready to lose an hour of sleep tonight? Don't forget to move the clocks forward one hour as we return to Daylight Saving Time. Your work week is looking quiet, as temperatures slowly climb back to the 40s. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds light and variable. Don't forget to move the clocks FORWARD one hour as we return to Daylight Saving Time!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 20s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of scattered light snow showers. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds east at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of scattered light snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. A few lake effect flurries possible. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Highs near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the middle 40s.

