Today's Forecast: Sunshine and Comfortable Temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Cooler and less humid air behind Tuesday's cold front will make for a much more comfortable next few days, with highs in the 70s plus low humidity today and Thursday. Morning lows will be in the low to middle 50s both mornings, feeling a lot like fall. It will be pretty breezy at times today, prompting a Beach Hazard Statement along the lakeshore with wave heights on Lake Michigan at 5-7 feet. Expect red flags at the beaches and exercise caution boating. We are in for another dry stretch of weather until the weekend, as highs eventually climb back into the mid 80s and humidity returns. Only a slight rain/storm chance exists on Sunday, with better chances for rain and storms by Monday. While we're not officially in a drought yet, we are over 2" below average rain amounts for the month. The first stage of drought is "abnormally dry" conditions. We'll likely start to see this increase or mount this week. Keep the sprinklers running!

TODAY: Mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds. Cooler and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s, low humidity. Winds N/NW at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the low/mid 50s. Wind NW at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds. Highs in the upper 70s, low humidity. Wind W/SW at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of late day shower/storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube