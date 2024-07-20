Today's Forecast: Sunshine and a light wind

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Temperatures will continue to be close to average in the low 80s into the weekend. We'll also hold onto those more comfortable dew points in the 50s and low 60s. We'll have plenty of sun Saturday with just some fair weather cumulus clouds expected. A few more clouds will build in Sunday as a weak, moisture starved cold front drops in from the north. There's slight chance of an isolated to scattered shower Sunday afternoon/evening from Grand Rapids northward. A bit more humidity returns next week with highs around average. More shower and thunderstorm chances arrive Tuesday and beyond next week. Enjoy the pleasant and comfortable air mass. Turn off the AC and open the windows tonight! Stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. highs in the lower 80s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Some inland fog is possible. Lows in the upper 50s near 60. Light west wind.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower north of I-96. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Slight chance of a pop-up inland. A bit more humid. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Slight chance of showers/storms, mostly after noon. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a better chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

