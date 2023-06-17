Today's Forecast: Sunny, warmer and hazy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Happy Saturday! Sunshine is expected to be in full force today with temperatures rising into the 80s. Canadian wildfire smoke will likely add a milky look to our skies, but we'll still have sunshine, nonetheless. Warm and sunny will be the trend for the weekend, as temperatures top the 80s for a majority of the extended outlook. This dry, hot and sunny stretch is expected through the end of next work week. The wildfire smoke will bring on-and-off haze to the skies over the next few days as well. Summer officially arrives next Wednesday. It's known as the summer solstice and has the most daylight hours of any other day... racking up more than 15 hours! Temperatures flirt with 90 degrees by the end of next week too! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY / FATHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A hot day! Highs in the middle/upper 80s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s near 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

