Today's Forecast: Sunny & warm with increasing winds

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: After a mainly clear and crisp start mostly sunny skies are in store for today, with cloud cover gradually increasing in the afternoon/evening. We also expect gusty winds. A cold front is set to pass on Friday morning, bringing scattered rain showers, strong winds, and falling temperatures. High temperatures return to the 40s by this weekend and next week. A mix of rain and snow is set develop on Tuesday, switching over to lake effect snow on Wednesday. Our long-range forecast has cooler air hanging around for Thanksgiving. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing clouds through the day. Breezy through the day, windy in the evening and overnight hours. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds south-southwest at 10 to 20 mph, increasing at 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Stronger at the lakeshore, 20 to 30 mph with 40+ mph gusts.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy with scattered rain showers. Mild temps overnight in the 50s and 40s as temps fall leading into Friday.

FRIDAY: Windy with a chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Some late day clearing is possible. Falling temperatures. Highs after midnight and early morning in the mid/upper 50s, then falling in to the 40s behind a cold front during the day. Winds gradually diminish through the day.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain / snow mix. Highs in lower 40s.

