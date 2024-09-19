Today's Forecast: Sunny, warm, pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: This overall pattern of warmth and sunshine over the Great Lakes wiull continue into this weekend. Each day starts comfortably in the 50s, then gets quite warm in the afternoon (80s). Luckily, there won't be much in the way of humidity. Look for minor shower chances and perhaps a thunderstorm with a weak cold front pushing into the state on Friday. We will likely remain above normal in temperatures for the remainder of September, but a few cooler days are coming next week as the blocking pattern along with dry/warm temperatures begins to break down. We really could use some rain at this point, and we may finally see some moisture next week as another stronger system tracks directly into Michigan! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Sunny and warm. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. A shower or two is possible, perhaps a thunderstorm, as a cold front tracks through the state. Highs in the low/middle 80s. Extreme southwest Lower Michigan remains in a MARGINAL RISK (level 1 of 5) for a stronger to marginally severe storm in the afternoon. Wind is the primary threat. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Some morning clouds/fog, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy early, but afternoon clouds thicken with a chance of showers by late afternoon/evening as our next weather system approaches. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers likely. A thunderstorm is also possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

