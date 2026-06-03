Today's Forecast: Sunny, warm, and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The Omega blocking weather pattern that began last week will hold steady through Thursday before breaking down and allowing more clouds and precipitation chances to increase. Look for sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s today and Thursday. With very low relative humidity and continued dry conditions, fire risk is elevated the next few days. Be very careful when burning campfires or brush, as they have the potential to ignite surrounding vegetation quickly. The next opportunity for rain and scattered thunderstorm chances returns Friday P.M. and night into Saturday as a slow-moving cold front drops in from the north and west. Considering how dry May has been overall and how long it's been since we've seen appreciable rain, we can definitely use it! More heat in the mid/upper 80s is likely into next week.

TODAY: Sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the mid/upper 50s. Wind south light.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warmer, and more humid. A few morning showers possible, but better shower/storm chances arrive in the afternoon/evening hours. Some could be strong to marginally severe. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with a showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Highs around 80.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

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