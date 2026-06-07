Today's Forecast: Sunny & Warm, Active Pattern Ahead

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Today will be a nice day to be outside with sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Dewpoints will be in the upper 50s, so humidity may be a bit noticeable but not uncomfortable. Temperatures and humidity will be building through this week, opening the door for multiple shower and thunderstorm chances between late Monday and early Friday. Right now there are not many signs pointing towards severe weather, but we will keep an eye on it. The hottest days will be Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 80s near 90 and dewpoints in the 70s, pushing heat indices well into the 90s! We should see some relief by late next weekend and into next week, with temperatures trending below average and forecast highs dropping back into the 70s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and just a bit humid. Highs in the low 80s. Wind E/SE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low/mid 60s. Wind E/SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with scattered showers arriving by the afternoon and evening. Warmer and humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers and thunderstorms. Humid, Highs in the low/mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers and thunderstorms. Humid and warmer, Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance showers and thunderstorms. Hot and humid, Highs in the upper 80s near 90.

FRIDAY: Chance showers early, then mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s.

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