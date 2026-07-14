Today's Forecast: Sunny, Very Hot and Humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: A Heat Advisory goes into effect today at noon through 8 p.m. for all of West Michigan. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s with heat index values potentially reaching over 100 degrees. Today will likely be the hottest day of the year so far! This has prompted FOX 17 Weather Ready Alerts for Tuesday and Wednesday because this type of heat will continue through tomorrow. Make sure you're staying hydrated and that you have ways to keep cool. Thursday will be another hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90s, but feeling close to 100. Temperatures stay around 90 on Friday, too. Overnight temperatures will be warm through the week with lows only dropping to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Not much rain is coming our way this week either with some smaller chances in the forecast by the end of the week on Friday. Rain and storm chances will increase by the upcoming weekend, helping to bump temperatures back into the middle to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. The weekend doesn't look like a washout at the moment, but continue to check in on the forecast as you make your plans.

TODAY: Weather Ready Alert. Sunny, hot and humid with highs in the middle 90s. Heat index 100-105 degrees. Wind W at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Lows in the lower 70s. Wind W/SW at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Weather Ready Alert. Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the middle 90s. Heat index 100-105 degrees. Wind W/NW at 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a small chance isolated showers or storms. Hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Heat index 95-100.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a small chance for isolated showers and storms. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: A chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a small chance for showers and storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

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