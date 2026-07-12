Today's Forecast: Sunny & Toasty, but Less Humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: A strong ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will continue building in to the central U.S., bringing an extended stretch of hot and dry weather through this week in West Michigan. Highs will warm into the upper 80s today so it will be toasty, but humidity levels will be on the lower side. This will be a great day to get outdoors or head to the lakeshore! The real heat arrives on Monday as high temperatures climb to the lower 90s, and stay in the 90s through at least Thursday. Dewpoints will be on the rise as well into the 60s, pushing peak heat indices into the mid to upper 90s each afternoon. Heat Advisories will likely be issued, so make sure you're preparing for this hot stretch of weather. This will also be a quiet and dry stretch with no rain. As this pattern begins to break down towards the end of the week, rain and storm chances will return by Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

TODAY: Sunny and warm with highs in the mid/upper 80s, with low humidity. Wind E/NE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind S at 5 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index 95-100. Wind W at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index 95-100.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the low/mid 90s. Heat index 95-100.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with chance isolated showers or storms. Hot with highs around 90. Heat index 95-100.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

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